Arya Samaj certificates not enough to prove marriage: Allahabad HC
While dealing with a habeas corpus (illegal detention) petition, the court observed that Aarya Samaj societies were issuing marriage certificates without proper organisation of marriages
Taking a serious note of frequent use of marriage certificates of Arya Samaj societies, the Allahabad high court has said these societies misused beliefs in organising marriages without considering genuineness of documents.
While dealing with a habeas corpus (illegal detention) petition, the court observed that Aarya Samaj societies were issuing marriage certificates without proper organisation of marriages.
Making the above observation, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery said, “The court is flooded with the marriage certificates issued by different Arya Samaj Societies which has been seriously questioned during different proceedings before this court as well as by other High Courts. The said institution has misused their beliefs in organizing the marriages without even considering genuineness of documents.”
In present case, a habeas corpus petition was filed by one Bhola Singh alleging that petitioner number two is the wife of the petitioner and in order to prove that they were legally married, counsel for petitioners had placed reliance upon a certificate issued by Arya Samaj Mandir, Ghaziabad .
“Since the marriage has not been registered, therefore, only on the basis of said certificate it cannot be deemed that the parties have married,” the court observed in its decision dated August 31.
“In the present case, the corpus is a major and an F.I.R. has been lodged against the petitioner number one- husband by father of petitioner number two-wife and investigation is undergoing, therefore, there is no case of illegal detention,” the court said while dismissing the petition.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics