Bareilly , The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle earlier this week has brought Bareilly's iconic "jhumka" back into the spotlight especially among youth, as demand for the traditional earrings picked up ahead of the Akshaya Tritiya festival on April 19.

Asha Bhosle's demise puts Bareilly's iconic 'jhumka' back in spotlight

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Asha Bhosle, who gave voice to over 12,000 songs in multiple languages in a singing career spanning over seven decades, died in a Mumbai hospital on April 12. She was 92.

According to Bareilly jewellers, women have begun purchasing jhumkas for the auspicious occasion, while traders dealing in artificial jewellery have sought fresh supplies from wholesalers in Delhi to meet the rising demand.

The renewed interest follows the enduring popularity of Bhosle's song "Jhumka Gira Re, Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein", which continues to evoke curiosity among younger generations, many of whom are now discovering the song online and humming it.

The song, featured in the 1966 film "Mera Saaya" and composed by Madan Mohan, was picturised on actor Sadhana and gave Bareilly a distinct cultural identity, helping popularise its jewellery markets in India and abroad.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy Director Ravindra Kumar said the song remains one of the strongest cultural symbols of Bareilly even today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Director Ravindra Kumar said the song remains one of the strongest cultural symbols of Bareilly even today. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "It has given the city a unique identity, and Bareilly is widely known as the 'Jhumka City' because of it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It has given the city a unique identity, and Bareilly is widely known as the 'Jhumka City' because of it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that tourists, pilgrims and visitors from across the country and abroad often ask about the "jhumka" and its story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that tourists, pilgrims and visitors from across the country and abroad often ask about the "jhumka" and its story. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "People are curious to know where the jhumka fell and the history behind it," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "People are curious to know where the jhumka fell and the history behind it," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jeweller Raj Kumar Khandelwal said those associated with his sector from across the country have shown keen interest in the jhumka following Bhosle's demise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jeweller Raj Kumar Khandelwal said those associated with his sector from across the country have shown keen interest in the jhumka following Bhosle's demise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The song has once again come into focus, and people are asking about jhumka designs," he said, adding that even food grain traders were placing requests for such designs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The song has once again come into focus, and people are asking about jhumka designs," he said, adding that even food grain traders were placing requests for such designs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sanjeev Kumar "Sonu", who runs the Rail Cafe at Izzatnagar in Bareilly, said visitors frequently inquire about the jhumka market.

"Passengers coming to the cafe often ask about where they can find jhumkas in Bareilly," he said.

Pratiksha Harshit Khandelwal, a senior executive at a multinational company, said her friend in Bengaluru recently listened to the iconic song after Bhosle's passing and asked her to gift a Bareilly jhumka on her birthday.

"I have bought a jhumka set for the first time on Akshaya Tritiya," she said.

City resident professor Dr Archana Singh said jhumka sets are popular gift items. "I often gift jhumka sets at weddings outside Bareilly, and they are highly appreciated."

Bareilly Mahanagar Bullion Association president Sanjeev Agarwal said the demand for jhumkas has seen a sudden rise after the news of Bhosle's demise on April 12.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Purchases have picked up ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. While locals buy less, visitors often make it a point to purchase jhumkas," he said.

Agarwal added that a wide range of designs from traditional handcrafted meenakari and kan-chain jhumkas to modern styles in gold, diamond, kundan and polki are available in the city's markets.

Traders said the artificial jewellery market in areas like Arya Samaj Gali records daily business of ₹5-8 lakh, with jhumkas priced from ₹50 to ₹20,000, while gold variants are sold as per prevailing bullion rates.

The jhumka trade in Bareilly owes much of its popularity to the iconic Asha Bhosle song, which continues to drive both cultural identity and commercial demand decades after its release, they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON