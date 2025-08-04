ASP booked for wife’s murder days after her death in Lucknow

Mahanagar police have registered a murder case against additional superintendent of police (ASP) Mukesh Pratap Singh, posted with the CB-CID, and four of his family members in connection with the alleged murder of his wife Nitesh Pramod, police officials confirmed. For representational purpose only (Sourced)

The FIR, under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was lodged on Monday, following a complaint filed three days earlier by the woman’s brother, Pramod Kumar, a resident of Nagla Karan Singh in Firozabad. Pramod alleged that his sister was subjected to prolonged physical and mental harassment by Mukesh due to his alleged relationship with a woman living in Ashiyana, Lucknow.

The couple was married in 2012 and had three children. In his complaint, Pramod claimed that his sister was regularly mistreated when she raised objections to Mukesh’s alleged affair. He added that complaints to her in-laws went unanswered, and the family continued to support Mukesh.

The complaint also mentioned a recent altercation involving Mukesh and his sister Aastha, during which they allegedly asked the woman to either “leave the house or take her own life.” On July 30, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan at their government residence in Police Lines.

Pramod accused Mukesh and his family of conspiring to murder his sister. Based on the complaint, police have registered an FIR against ASP Mukesh Pratap Singh, his father Ramesh Chandra Verma, mother Sudha Chanda, brother Anubhav Chanda, and sister Aastha under sections related to murder, assault, and cruelty.

Police said an investigation is underway.