Atala violence: Cops likely to question 2 ex-MLAs who were in touch with Javed
The Uttar Pradesh police may soon question two former members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) after scanning the call details of Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, the alleged key facilitator of the June 10 Atala violence, people familiar with the matter said.
The details of Javed’s two mobile numbers reveal that he had spoken to them before the violence on June 10. Javed was arrested by the police the very next day of the incident. The police have, however, formally not revealed the names of the two ex-MLAs.
The police investigations have revealed that Javed spoke to the leaders of some political parties including that of Samajwadi Party (SP) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Police officials said Javed spoke to two former MLAs, one of them is from a constituency in Prayagraj city area while another is of a constituency in Kaushambi.
Police officials said apart from political persons and MLAs, Javed’s call records show that he also spoke to some traders, social activists and other individuals. Police are preparing a list of persons who also may be summoned for questioning.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said all persons who spoke to Javed Mohd before June 10 violence at Atala may be called for questioning. Persons related to political parties will also be questioned if their role is found suspicious, he added.
Javed, a businessman and a leader of the Welfare Party of India, is accused of inciting June 10 violent protests where arson and stone-pelting left around two dozen policemen injured and government as well as public properties worth lakhs of rupees was damaged by the mob. The protest was against the comments made by now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Navin Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.
House of Javed Mohd, located in Ashiyana colony of Kareli locality of Prayagraj, was demolished by a team of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) backed by heavy police force on June 12 for having been constructed allegedly in violation of set norms and approvals.
-
Property transactions to become costlier as Delhi government withdraws 20% rebate on circle rates
New Delhi: Property transactions in Delhi are likely to become costlier as the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to withdraw the 20% rebate on circle rates used to calculate stamp duty on property transactions from July 1, according to an official. The Delhi government had introduced a rebate on circle rates during the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2021 and extended it twice. It led to an increase in property transactions, said an official.
-
Lucknow University holds interviews for Shodh Medha scholarship
The University of Lucknow organised interviews for the Shodh Medha Scholarships on Wednesday. A total of ten students will be selected for the scholarship, said dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon. The University of Lucknow is providing Shodh Medha scholarship to girl students to increase their participation towards research and innovation. Recently, the applications were invited from eligible female research students, out of which 44 applications were found eligible.
-
Mining lease holders adopt 42 govt cow shelters in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Responding to an appeal of the district administration, select mining lease holders have adopted 42 government-run cow shelters in Prayagraj in the last one month and have begun looking after around 8,000 stray cows housed in them. As per the district administration officials, in each of these 42 adopted cow shelters, four types of sheds are being constructed by the mining lease holders.
-
Rozgar Mela:105 firms turn up, 3,860 candidates receive job offers
3,860 candidates received job offers at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, under the Sankalp Project, at Rajkiya Audyogik Prashikshan Sansthan, on Thursday. In all, 6,295 candidates had appeared at the Rozgar Mela and 105 companies had turned up to recruit candidates. The next Rozgar Mela will be in Saharanpur division on July 2.
-
Akhilesh jibes at Yogi over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday invoked and tweaked a famous Gujarat tourism tagline to attack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over waterlogging in Gorakhpur soon after Yogi reached there on a visit. Akhilesh made the attack on Twitter. He first shared on social media pictures showing waterlogged stretches at Rapti complex, a bus station in Rapti Nagar and at the power corporation's executive engineer's office at Rapti Nagar following Wednesday rain.
