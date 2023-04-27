Builder lodges extortion case against Atiq’s two sons, four others in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Khuldabad police here have registered an FIR against slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s first two sons—Umar and Ali Ahmed—and four others for allegedly demanding extortion, issuing threats, abduction and assault. The case was registered late on Wednesday night on the complaint of builder Mohd Muslim, who was once close to Atiq. He also has cases registered against him in Prayagraj and Lucknow, police said.

The station house officer of Khuldabad police station in Prayagraj confirmed that the case was registered. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Station house officer (SHO), Khuldabad police station, Anurag Sharma confirmed the development and said, “An FIR on complaint of Mohd Muslim has been registered under sections 386 (extortion), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 364 (kidnapping), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and further investigations were being carried out.”

In his complaint to the police, Mohd Muslim claimed that he owns ancestral property worth ₹15 crore at a prime location in Devghat. “Atiq Ahmed was eyeing the property and threatened me multiple times to transfer the property in the name of his sons Ali and Umar,” Mohd Muslim alleged in his complaint.

He (Mohd Muslim) shifted to Lucknow in 2007 but as per him, Atiq continued harassing him. Once while Mohd Muslim was in Chakia, Atiq’s sons Umar, Ali along with Atiq’s aide Asaad Kalia, Ehtesham Kareem, Ajay and Mohd Nusrat allegedly dragged him inside their vehicle and took him to Atiq’s office located at the time in Karbala area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohd Muslim was allegedly taken on gunpoint and assaulted. The accused threatened him again to either give ₹5 crore or transfer the Devghat property in name of Atiq’s sons, the FIR claims.

Police officials said Mohd Muslim himself is a history sheeter and has 16 cases registered against him under different sections, including the Gangsters Act, at Khuldabad, Dhumanganj, Kareli, Colonelganj in Prayagraj and Wazeerganj police station in Lucknow.

Lawyer Umesh Pal, who along with his two police guards, was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24, too had registered a case against Mohd Muslim in 2022 alleging that he demanded ₹1 crore. One Surajpal had also lodged an FIR against him for demanding ₹20 lakh extortion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, a woman Suman Devi had registered a case against Mohd Muslim for grabbing property, fraud and issuing life threats to her. Atiq’s son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail while Ali is in high security barrack at Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj in different cases. Asaad Kalia was arrested on April 18 by Kareli Police in Prayagraj in a case of assault on property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu.