A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Saharanpur police has arrested a Bangladeshi national who had been absconding for nearly 17 years after securing bail in a case registered under the Foreigners Act, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Zahid, son of Ahmad Fakir alias Dallu, carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. (For representation)

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The accused, identified as Zahid, son of Ahmad Fakir alias Dallu, carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest and was wanted in connection with a 2009 case involving illegal stay in India without valid travel documents.

According to ATS officials, the arrest was made near Saiphon Puliya on Friday during a joint operation by their Saharanpur unit and a team from the Chilkana police station.

Police said the case was registered in 2009 at Qutubsher police station of Saharanpur on the complaint of then intelligence unit sub-inspector Indrapal Singh. Six Bangladeshi nationals were booked under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act for allegedly residing and working in India without valid passports or other legal documents.

While three of the accused were subsequently convicted by a court, Zahid allegedly absconded after being released on bail. Non-bailable warrants had been issued against him, and he had remained on the run ever since.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said that during the period of absconding, the accused continuously changed locations and identities, living in different states to evade arrest. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly residing near Gurdwara Gulabgarh in Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab. His permanent address has been identified as Lefkasari police station area in Bandarban district of Bangladesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said that during the period of absconding, the accused continuously changed locations and identities, living in different states to evade arrest. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly residing near Gurdwara Gulabgarh in Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab. His permanent address has been identified as Lefkasari police station area in Bandarban district of Bangladesh. {{/usCountry}}

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Police recovered a Bangladeshi identity card and a mobile phone from the accused. Examination of the phone allegedly revealed photographs of a forged Aadhaar card and other suspicious documents believed to have been used to conceal his identity and facilitate his stay in India, officials said.

Based on the recovery, a fresh case has been registered at Chilkana police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to cheating, forgery and use of forged documents, besides Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

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According to officials, preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused maintained contacts with individuals in Bangladesh, Myanmar and other countries. Police also said that his wife is believed to be a Nepalese national.

Security agencies are probing the extent of his network, the authenticity of the documents recovered and whether other foreign nationals assisted him or are residing illegally in the country. The ATS and local police are continuing the investigation to trace possible associates and uncover any wider network linked to the accused.