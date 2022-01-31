Attack on realtor: NBW against ex-MP Atiq’s son, four others in Prayagraj

The district court of Prayagraj on Monday issued a non- bailable warrant (NBW) against former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali and four others in connection with the attack on a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu on December 31 last year. Two people have been arrested in this connection while Ali and others are still on the run.

Station house officer (SHO), Kareli police station, Anurag Sharma said an NBW was issued by the district court against Ali, Asaad, Arif Kachholi, Aman and Kullu. “The accused are evading arrest in connection with the assault on one Zeeshan. Further action will now be taken on instructions of the court,” he added.

Zeeshan, who is Atiq’s relative, had alleged that he was at his farmhouse in Ainuddinpur area of Kareli when Ali and others assaulted him and his kin. Zeeshan fled the spot when they allegedly opened fire on him. Police reached the scene and arrested Ali’s aide Saif and another person while others fled. Meanwhile, Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen has alleged that police were unnecessary harassing her family. She alleged that the police entered her house at Chakia and misbehaved with women.