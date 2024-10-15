Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Auction of special vehicle numbers a big money spinner, to attract GST

ByBrajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
Oct 15, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Officials argue that offering premium registration numbers constitutes a value-added service under GST regulations, making it taxable at the rate of 18% or more.

The state tax department is gearing up to impose the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on revenue generated by the transport department through the online auction of fancy (VIP) vehicle registration numbers.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The department is also planning to levy GST on revenue earned by the transport department from the licence fee charged by it from driving schools in the state.

Officials argue that offering premium registration numbers constitutes a value-added service under GST regulations, making it taxable at the rate of 18% or more.

“We recently sought information from the transport department on the revenue they earn through the online booking and subsequent auction of fancy registration numbers, and it was found that between 2018-19 and December 2023, over 285 crore additional revenue was earned by them from this practice only,” a senior state tax official said.

This period also includes two years of COVID years when the sale of vehicles was nominal.

There are certain registration numbers which remain much in demand by buyers. Earlier, the transport department would receive recommendations and pressure from various quarters for allotment of these numbers, 0786, for example. To avoid this situation, the department started selling these numbers through online auction. Many buyers pay 1-2 lakh or even more for certain numbers thought to be auspicious.

Information gathered from the transport commissioner’s office revealed that in 2018-2019, the department sold 40,752 fancy numbers earning an additional revenue of 24.89 crore and in 2019-20 sold 32,653 numbers earning 25.46 crore revenue.

The figures went up slightly in 2020-21 when 35,277 numbers were sold for 30.06 crore. The upward trend continued in 2021-22 when the department earned 46.32 crore by auctioning 55,071 numbers.

The figures surged significantly in 2022-23 that saw the transport department earn an additional revenue of 72.44 crore by auctioning 99,140 fancy numbers. Breaking all previous records in 2023-24, the department sold 137,344 fancy numbers earning a whopping 99.03 crore.

The state tax department official said necessary action was being taken to levy GST on transport department’s revenue from the online auction of fancy numbers because this is not a necessity, but a luxury that some buyers indulge in.

“The levy of GST will not affect the transport department because they can always recover GST from the buyers and pay to us as indirect tax,” the official said.

Additionally, the state tax department is considering imposing GST on the licence fees collected from driving schools. It has also come to light that the transport department is not registered under GST, and the tax department has directed it to complete the registration process.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On