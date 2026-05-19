Audio clip row: LU prof denies allegations, but admits “slip of tongue” during conversation

LUCKNOW The University of Lucknow on Monday constituted a three-member disciplinary committee against zoology department assistant professor Paramjeet Singh after its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) found his conduct “inappropriate, unethical and extremely serious” in a case involving alleged objectionable conversations with a female student and claims of leaking examination papers.

The case came to light after purported audio clips of conversations between Singh and a female student surfaced on social media. (Pic for representation)

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A final decision regarding the strictest service-related action against Singh will be taken by the university on Tuesday, based on the disciplinary committee’s findings.

The case came to light after purported audio clips of conversations between Singh and a female student surfaced on social media. The assistant professor, who was detained on Friday night over his objectionable phone conversation with a female student and purportedly offering to leak question papers, had allegedly been in contact with the female student for nearly a year, police officials had said. He was accused of repeatedly bothering her on different occasions.

In its report presented during an emergency executive council meeting at LU, the ICC on Monday revealed that the faculty member, in his defence, said he had a “slip of tongue” during the conversation, stated an official release by the university.

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{{^usCountry}} The university said the ICC recorded statements of both sides and the student narrated before the panel the alleged mental harassment and pressure she faced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university said the ICC recorded statements of both sides and the student narrated before the panel the alleged mental harassment and pressure she faced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accused teacher, Paramjeet Singh, denied the allegations before the committee, but admitted on camera that the voice in the viral audio clips was his and his “tongue slipped” during the conversation, according to the university. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused teacher, Paramjeet Singh, denied the allegations before the committee, but admitted on camera that the voice in the viral audio clips was his and his “tongue slipped” during the conversation, according to the university. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ICC, in its findings, said based on available evidence, established facts and the self-authenticated voice recording of Singh, his conduct was “completely inappropriate, undesirable, unethical and of a very serious nature”. The committee strongly recommended the “strictest disciplinary action” against the faculty member. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ICC, in its findings, said based on available evidence, established facts and the self-authenticated voice recording of Singh, his conduct was “completely inappropriate, undesirable, unethical and of a very serious nature”. The committee strongly recommended the “strictest disciplinary action” against the faculty member. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the beginning of the meeting, registrar Bhavana Mishra briefed the members of the council in detail about the entire sequence of events, police action taken so far and the preliminary decisions made by the university administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the beginning of the meeting, registrar Bhavana Mishra briefed the members of the council in detail about the entire sequence of events, police action taken so far and the preliminary decisions made by the university administration. {{/usCountry}}

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All members of the EC unanimously observed that such conduct is against the sanctity and dignity of the teacher-student relationship.

The newly-formed disciplinary committee, headed by vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini, includes Prof Rachna Srivastava, principal of AP Sen Girls’ PG College and Prof Anand Vishwakarma from the Faculty of Law.

The disciplinary committee is required to submit its interim report to the executive council within 24 hours. Based on this, another emergency executive council meeting will be convened on Tuesday, in which a final decision regarding service-related action against the accused teacher will be taken.

The university also announced policy measures, including the appointment of presiding officers in affiliated colleges and the display of dedicated WhatsApp numbers and email IDs for complaints related to harassment.

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“The objective is to enable female students to directly report complaints to higher authorities without fear or hesitation. The ICC of the university will soon release a comprehensive annual calendar of programmes, seminars, sensitisation workshops and awareness activities aimed at educating female students about their legal rights and ensuring a safer campus environment,” said Prof Saini.

As per the calendar, one to two programmes every month will be mandatory for both university and affiliated colleges. Some will also be conducted in centralised online and offline modes in coordination with affiliated colleges. WhatsApp numbers and email IDs of presiding officers will be mandatorily displayed on the websites of all colleges, he added.

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