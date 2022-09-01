Awanish Awasthi retires,Sanjay Prasad gets addl charge of all the deptts held by him

Lucknow: Additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi retired on Wednesday.

Principal secretary, chief minister, Sanjay Prasad had been given additional charge of all the departments held by Awasthi, said a state government spokesperson.

Along with the home department, Awasthi had charge of Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), energy, religious affairs, jail administration and reforms, vigilance department, confidential and visa passport departments.

Awasthi returned from central deputation in April 2017 and was made additional chief secretary, information, tourism, religious affairs and chief executive officer (CEO), UPEIDA.

In July 2019 he was appointed additional chief secretary, home. After the formation of the Yogi 2.0 government in March, he continued on the post of additional chief secretary home and was also made additional chief secretary, energy.

There was speculation in the bureaucratic circle that Awasthi might get extension. He was considered a result-oriented officer who had won the trust of the chief minister with the successful Covid pandemic management during the lockdown, transportation of oxygen from various destination in the country during the second Covid wave, drive against Mafiosi and gangsters in various districts, successful launch of the defence industrial corridor and completion of the construction of two expressways- Purvanchal and Bundelkhand before schedule. There was talk in the state bureaucracy that in view of the successful launch of all the projects handled by him Awasthi might get extension.

In the evening it became clear that Awasthi would not get an extension. A farewell programme was organized by the home department officers in the department hall in Lok Bhawan. The UP Police organized a dinner on the occasion of his retirement at the Police Officers’ Mess.