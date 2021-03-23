Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Awards in limbo as UP’s Urdu Akademi awaits new chairperson
Awards in limbo as UP’s Urdu Akademi awaits new chairperson

State minister Mohsin Raza said chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aware of the vacancy and will take a decision on the issue soon
By Anupam Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Former Urdu Akademi chairperson Asifa Zamani. (HT Archive)

Uttar Pradesh Urdu Akademi has been without a chairperson since January 2020 since Asifa Zamani’s term ended, and this has among other things delayed awards for scholars and writers for over a year.

State minister Mohsin Raza said chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aware of the vacancy and will take a decision on the issue soon. “It is getting delayed due to the upcoming panchayat polls. Several names have been discussed for the post.” He added Adityanath has the final authority to name the chairperson. “[The name] would be announced after the panchayat polls.”

Urdu poet and scholar Sanjay Mishra Shauq is believed to be the front-runner for the post. Shauq is known for his command over Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Tamil, Persian, Urdu, and Gujarati. Khushbir Singh Shaad is believed to be among other contenders.

The Uttar Pradesh Urdu Akademi last announced its awards in September 2019 when Zamani awarded herself the Amir Khusro Award of 1.5 lakh. The state government cancelled the awards following protests over Zamani’s move.

