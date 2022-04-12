Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ayodhya Development Authority receives over 250 objections to land acquisition for airport
lucknow news

Ayodhya Development Authority receives over 250 objections to land acquisition for airport

These over 250 people had purchased land near the Ayodhya airport site long back. Some of them also constructed their homes in this area.
A general view of Ayodhya. (Deepak Gupta/HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Pawan Dixit, Lucknow

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has received more than 250 objections in connection with the proposed land acquisition for the Ayodhya airport project from locals who have purchased land in the airport’s vicinity.

According to Ayodhya Development Authority officials, these objections are related with the proposed acquisition of land near the airport to maintain open space nearby.

The Ayodhya Development Authority had invited objections and suggestions on the Ayodhya Mahayojana-2031 (Ayodhya Master Plan-2031) which will be finalised soon. The development authority has received around 1084 objections on the Mahayojana-2031. The maximum 250 are related with the Ayodhya airport project.

These over 250 people had purchased land near the airport site long back. Some of them also constructed their homes in this area, officials added.

Nilesh Katiyar, city town planner, Ayodhya, stated that an ADA team will visit the spot to probe the issue and thereafter adequate action will be taken to resolve the problem.

The Uttar Pradesh civil aviation department had signed a lease agreement for transfer of 317.855 acres land to the Airports Authority of India for the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on April 7.

A total of 821 acres land has been earmarked for this project which will be executed in three phases. In the first phase, 317.8 acres land has been given on lease to AAI, according to the state government.

The first phase involves construction of 2,200x45-metre runway and other amenities.

The Bengaluru-based Vishal Infrastructure, which bagged the bid for construction of the runway, has started work under supervision of AAI.

According to AAI officials, the first phase of the project will be completed by April 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail

