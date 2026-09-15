Ayodhya firing case takes political turn as victim’s mother dies too

The Kandaila firing case in Ayodhya took a political turn on Tuesday after Parvati Devi, 65, mother of Ram Lagan Maurya, 45, died during treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

Former minister Swami Prasad Maurya at a sit-in outside the KGMU mortuary. (HT Photo)

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Ram Lagan had died in the attack, while Parvati Devi had suffered critical injuries in the August 25 attack and was later referred to KGMU.

Former minister Swami Prasad Maurya staged a sit-in outside the hospital mortuary and demanded action against the absconding accused.

The violence followed a longstanding land dispute between Ram Lagan and Vijay Bhan Singh alias Dabbu Singh. A clash between the two sides on March 2 left several people injured; Suraj Bhan Singh, who was hospitalised after the clash, died on July 19. On July 26, Vijay Bhan Singh allegedly reported that he had been shot at near Barwa village, leading to another case.

On August 25, Ram Lagan and his mother were returning home on a motorcycle when they were allegedly attacked near their house. Explosives were hurled at them and several rounds were fired, according to the account of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Three named accused — Meera Singh, Vijay Bhan Singh and Vijay Pratap Singh — remain absconding. The Ayodhya SSP has announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for their arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three named accused — Meera Singh, Vijay Bhan Singh and Vijay Pratap Singh — remain absconding. The Ayodhya SSP has announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for their arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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Maurya, who reached KGMU after Parvati Devi’s death, accused the police and administration of failing to arrest the remaining accused. He alleged that they were moving freely and threatening the victim’s family, and warned of a larger agitation. He also said he would meet the UP DGP with the family.

Police said six accused had already been arrested and sent to jail and raids were underway to arrest the absconders. The case has been registered at Pura Kalander police station under sections including 103 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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