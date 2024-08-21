Ayodhya, Gomti Nagar, Kannauj incidents are SP’s ‘Nawab Brand’: Yogi

Incidents like those which happened in Ayodhya, Gomti Nagar and Kannauj are Samajwadi Party’s ‘Nawab Brand’, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a workshop organised for the membership campaign 2024 of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Adityanath was addressing party office-bearers and workers at a day-long workshop at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on the BJP’s membership campaign beginning from September 1.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said: “On the Kolkata incident, doctors are agitating across the country. But the Samajwadi Party is standing with those who are accused of rape and murder.”

A 31-year old postgraduate doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the KG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 triggering nationwide protests.

“Ayodhya, Gomti Nagar and Kannauj incidents are Samajwadi Party’s ‘Nawab Brand’”, said the chief minister.

He was referring to recent incidents of rape in Ayodhya and Kannauj and harassment of a couple by goons in Gomti Nagar area in the state capital.

“The Samajwadi Party chief is shielding rapists and the TMC government,” said the CM.

On the occasion, Adityanath also warned that a conspiracy was being hatched in the state and there was a need to understand it.

“Just like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh efforts are on to destabilise the country. Such efforts were made six months before the Lok Sabha poll. But due to powerful leadership in the country all such efforts failed,” said the CM.

On the party’s membership campaign starting from September 1, Adityanath asked BJP workers to reach out to every household and expose the lies of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

He exhorted party leaders to make 200 new members on every booth.

Reach out to every section of the society, said the CM.

“Meet every member of the family and not only the family head. Members of the Mahila Morcha must meet female members of the family,” said Adityanath.

According to the BJP, the first phase of the membership campaign will start on September 1 and will end on September 25. The second phase will start from October 1 till October 15.

Another campaign for active membership of the party will start from October 15 and will continue till October 31.

Also present on the occasion, party general secretary Dushyant Gautam advised party workers to take the membership campaign seriously.

State president of the BJP Bhupendra Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also addressed the gathering.

The BJP has fixed a target for party MPs, MLAs, mayors, Nagar Palika chairman, corporators and other leaders of the party to enroll new members in the party.