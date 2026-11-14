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Ayodhya man held for pasting threat letters on train in Lucknow

A 28-year-old Ayodhya man was arrested in Lucknow for allegedly posting letters threatening to blow up a train at Charbagh station.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 09:50:09 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 28 year-old-man from Ayodhya was arrested on Friday from Seva Gram Colony in Lucknow for allegedly pasting letters threatening a bomb blast on a train at Charbagh railway station on Wednesday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said in an official statement.

Handwritten letters containing objectionable content, along with threats to blow up a train, were found pasted behind the toilet mirrors and windows of two general coaches (Representative image/PTI)
Handwritten letters containing objectionable content, along with threats to blow up a train, were found pasted behind the toilet mirrors and windows of two general coaches (Representative image/PTI)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariq of Ansar Nagar in Gosainganj, Ayodhya, reportedly told investigators that he committed the act out of frustration over a failed love affair and to defame and harass a woman who had left him. The GRP said no recovery was made from him and he had no previous criminal record.

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The incident came to light on November 11 when handwritten letters containing objectionable communal content, along with threats to blow up a train, were found pasted behind the toilet mirrors and windows of two general coaches of the Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity parked at platforms 8 and 9 at Charbagh.

The GRP registered an FIR under relevant (BNS) sections against an unidentified person. Subsequently, three GRP teams were formed to crack the case.

Shariq was sent to judicial custody. A reward of 25,000 has been announced for teams for solving the case.

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Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Ayodhya Man Held For Pasting Threat Letters On Train In Lucknow
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Ayodhya Man Held For Pasting Threat Letters On Train In Lucknow
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