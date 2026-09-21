Ayodhya Ram temple: First CEO Mishra takes charge

Air Marshal (retd) Jitendra Mishra, the first chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, took charge in Ayodhya on Monday.

Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (Retd.) (L) greets a dignitary on his first day as the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on September 21. (Sourced)

Mishra will now stay regularly in Ayodhya and at the Ram temple complex to monitor temple arrangements and facilities provided to devotees. An office for the new CEO has been set up at the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre inside the temple complex.

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From here, he will oversee temple management and coordinate with officers concerned. His key responsibility will be to streamline facilities for devotees visiting the temple daily. Darshan system, movement of pilgrims, amenities, security and various works linked to temple complex will be regularly reviewed by him.

With the CEO sitting regularly in Ayodhya, decisions related to the trust’s management and their implementation can be monitored on the ground. Meetings will be held with officers of concerned departments and agencies.

Jitendra Mishra was appointed the first CEO of Ram Temple Trust on September 2. With his regular presence in Ayodhya, a new phase begins in the administrative and operational system of the Trust.

According to officials, the CEO’s immediate priority will be to understand existing functioning and review arrangements. He may also hold meetings with Ram temple staff. In view of the growing number of devotees, preparations are underway to further activate help desks and information centres in the complex to provide more organised assistance regarding darshan, entry, facilities and other necessary information.

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{{^usCountry}} After Mishra permanently takes charge in Ayodhya, the review of the temple’s internal administrative system, employee functioning, security, devotee facilities, offering management and coordination among various agencies is likely to intensify. Now there will be centralised administrative responsibility for implementing decisions related to temple management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Mishra permanently takes charge in Ayodhya, the review of the temple’s internal administrative system, employee functioning, security, devotee facilities, offering management and coordination among various agencies is likely to intensify. Now there will be centralised administrative responsibility for implementing decisions related to temple management. {{/usCountry}}

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