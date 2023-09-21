Ayodhya: Special security force takes over Ram Janmabhoomi’s ‘red zone’ security

Replacing the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) on Thursday took over security of ‘red zone’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Eight companies of the UPSSF have been deployed in the ‘red zone’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

A view of the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT file photo)

While five companies of the Rapid Action Force of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will continue to be the in-charge of security of the isolation zone where makeshift temple of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) is located.

Rest of the area within the campus falls in ‘red zone’ and the area outside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus is ‘yellow zone’. According to additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey, eight battalions of the UPSSF have been deployed in the ‘red zone’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi.

“They have replaced 12 companies of the PAC that was deployed there,” Pandey added. Now, the PAC along with the local police will be deployed in security of yellow zone that lies outside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. Before deployment, the UPSSF personnel were trained in behavioural policing.

According to Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar, the UPSSF had reached Ayodhya on September 11. Before deployment, the force was imparted training and apprised of the security structure of the Ram Janmabhoomi, he added. This deployment is part of the state government’s plan to ensure fool-proof security to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

