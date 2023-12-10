On ‘pran pratishtha’ day, Ayodhya to resonate with sounds of 1111 conch shells

Lucknow: The temple town of Ayodhya will resonate with the sound of 1111 conch shells during the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Before the grand opening ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya , the state government will organise Ramcharan Paduka Yatra . (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Ayodhya Trust shares photos of sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Lala temple. See here

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

To make the mass conch shell blowing ceremony a record breaking event, the state government had roped in the North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi, said a state government statement on Saturday.

In the run-up to the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony , the Yogi Adityanath government has allocated ₹100 crore for ‘Ramotsav’, a series of religious events in temples in 826 local bodies across UP and the Ram Paduka Yatra.

Ram Charan Paduka Yatra

Before the grand opening ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya , the state government will organise Ramcharan Paduka Yatra to establish cultural bonds between people of north and south India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The yatra will traverse through several parts of the country and will pass through the Ram Vangaman Path- the route taken by lord Ram when he left Ayodhya for 14-year exile.

Also Read: Ayodhya airport will be ready by December end, PM Modi to inaugurate it, says Scindia

During the yatra, bhajan, kirtan and recitation of the Ramayana will be organised at various stops on the Ram Vangaman path like Shrangaverpur and Chitrakoot. A tableaux procession will be a part of this yatra.

In addition to this, around 2500 girls will take part in the Talwar Raas programme at the Ram Katha Park.

Recitals of Ramcharitmanas

Continuous recitals of Ramcharitmanas, Ramayan and Hanuman Chalisa will take place in temples associated with the ‘Ramayan tradition’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sankirtan will be held daily by various Sankirtan troupes in 826 municipal bodies of the state.

Also Read: How Thailand's Ayutthaya is related to Ayodhya and Lord Ram?

The urban development ministry of the state government is preparing the list and route of the Sankirtan troupes. Bhajans, Sunderkand and Akhand Ramayana will be recited continuously from Makar Sankranti on January 14/15, 2024 till the inauguration of Ram Temple in temples associated with the Ramayana tradition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the grand opening ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.