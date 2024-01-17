Ayodhya’s Kala Gram – luxury abode curated for artistes

AYODHYA The Kala Gram, near the new bus stand in Ayodhya, is a dedicated space for five-star accommodation of 5,000 artistes performing here for 70 days till March 24. The plush tents here reflect the state’s commitment to providing the best facilities for artistes, unlike previous years when they were left on their own. An inside view of a tent room at Kala Gram in Ayodhya. (Sourced)

The venue, which can host 700 artistes simultaneously, is a key initiative towards ensuring a grand and memorable consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, said principal secretary (tourism and culture) Mukesh Meshram.

The rooms include 35 premium tent rooms, 65 twin deluxe rooms and rooms with multiple beds - all equipped with five-star facilities. The thermo regulated quilts, luxurious bathrooms, and spacious tent rooms are earning praise from the artistes.

Sita and Shabri Rasoi have been established to organize meals, showcasing a thoughtful approach to catering to the needs of those contributing to the cultural richness of Ramotsav.

Meshram emphasized that cultural programmes are vital for creating a vibrant and immersive atmosphere for devotees and the state’s meticulous arrangements demonstrate its commitment to providing a spiritually uplifting and culturally enriching pilgrimage for thousands of participants.

Kala Gram also addresses transportation logistics for the artistes. Dedicated volunteers and department employees are mobilized to ensure seamless movement of artistes to and from the venue.

Divisional commissioner (Ayodhya) Gaurav Dayal said, “The arrangements by the tourism and culture department reflect a holistic approach. From artistes’ accommodations to logistical arrangements and cultural programmes, every facet is considered to create a memorable and spiritually uplifting experience for participants.”

“The cultural programmes are of paramount importance because they showcase the diversity and richness of Indian art and culture, providing a unique and enriching experience for devotees,” he said.

Punjab artiste Jaswant Singh, who is staying at Kala Gram along with his troupe of 27 artistes, said: “ Good accommodation and food rejuvenate artistes, allowing them to perform with renewed energy. The authorities’ excellent efforts in providing a comfortable and supportive environment are crucial for the artistes, contributing to the overall success of cultural celebration anywhere in the world.”