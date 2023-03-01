Ayush admission scam: UP STF arrests owner of pvt hospital in Mirzapur

LUCKNOW The owner of a private medical college and hospital in Mirzapur was arrested on Tuesday by the UP Special Task Force (UPSTF) probing the Ayush admission scam. So far, 14 people had been arrested in the matter since November last year when the anomalies came to fore. In the Ayush scam case, anomalies were flagged by the Union ministry of Ayush in admission of undergraduate students to state’s government and private ayurvedic, Unani and homeopathy colleges. (Pic for representation)

Dr Ritu Garg, director of Santushti Ayurvedic Medical College in Mirzapur was arrested from her Varanasi residence for allegedly facilitating admission of non-deserving candidates by forging the NEET merit list, in connivance with former director, ayurveda, SN Singh, and counselling in-charge, Umakant Yadav, said an STF official.

Garg was brought to Lucknow to be presented before the Anti-Corruption Court in Lucknow and sent to jail as the court sent her to 14 days’ judicial custody till March 13, he said.

In the Ayush scam case, anomalies were flagged by the Union ministry of Ayush in admission of undergraduate students to state’s government and private ayurvedic, Unani and homeopathy colleges. The probe revealed that 932 students were admitted without following the natural order of merit.

The official said over 100 non-deserving candidates were given admission in the private college of Dr Garg by forging the NEET merit list and many of the students had not even appeared in this combined medical entrance test.

Earlier, the STF had already filed a chargesheet against 15 people, including Prof Dr SN Singh, former director (ayurveda services) and Umakant Yadav, officer-in-charge, directorate of education (ayurveda services) on February 14. He said the duo, along with 12 others, was arrested in the matter in November last year, after being suspended by the state government.

Notably, the counselling was done in 2021 to select candidates against 7,338 seats in homeopathy, ayurveda and Unani colleges. A total of 6,797 seats were allotted, including seats in government and private colleges under Ayush. In all, 982 allotments were identified as dubious. These 982 names included nine who never even took the NEET exam, but got seats allotted in colleges. All the 982 students of the 2021 batch were suspended by the directorate of ayurveda and debarred from taking the exam slated this year in June by the Ayush University in Gorakhpur.