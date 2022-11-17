Ayush admissions case: Former Ayurveda director among 12 arrested in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force ( UP STF) on Thursday arrested 12 people in connection with alleged irregularities related to admissions in Ayush colleges in 2021.

Former director (Ayurveda) Prof SN Singh and Kuldeep Singh, the representative of the agency that conducted counselling for Ayush colleges in 2021, were among those arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Twelve people, including former Ayurved director SN Singh and Kuldeep, have been arrested,” a senior STF official said.

The counselling was done in 2021 to select candidates against 7338 seats in homeopathy, Ayurved and Unani colleges. A total of 6797 seats were allotted, including seats in government and private colleges under AYUSH. In all, 891 allotments have been identified as dubious. These 891 names include nine who never even took the NEET exam but got seats allotted for themselves at colleges.

All the 891 students of the 2021 batch have been suspended by the directorate of Ayurved and debarred from taking exam slated next year in June by the Ayush university in Gorakhpur.

Kuldeep represented the agency that conducted the counselling with the help of NEET-2021 result. The STF had been on the lookout for him since the case was handed over to it following an FIR lodged on November 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof SN Singh had lodged the FIR at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Till now, the principals of Ayush colleges, where the suspended students took admission, have been questioned.

Several students also claimed their admission was not fraudulent and pleaded they be allowed to continue classes and take their exams.