Azamgarh by-poll: BSP to field Shah Alam

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced the name of former party MLA, Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as the party candidate for the by-poll to Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

During the 2022 assembly elections, Jamali had revolted against the BSP leadership, expressing dissatisfaction over the distribution of tickets. He contested the assembly election on AIMIM ticket from Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh district but lost to the SP candidate. After the assembly elections, he joined the BSP.

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had appointed Jamali as the leader of the BSP legislature party in the legislative assembly after the expulsion of party leader Lalji Verma in June 2021.

The Samajwadi Party is likely to field Dimple Yadav, wife of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. Akhilesh vacated the seat to retain the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district.