Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Azamgarh by-poll: BSP to field Shah Alam
lucknow news

Azamgarh by-poll: BSP to field Shah Alam

The Samajwadi Party is likely to field Dimple Yadav, wife of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.The by--poll was necessitated asAkhilesh vacated the seat to retain the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district.
BSP chief Mayawati had appointed Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as the leader of the BSP legislature party in the legislative assembly after the expulsion of party leader Lalji Verma in June 2021. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced the name of former party MLA, Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as the party candidate for the by-poll to Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

During the 2022 assembly elections, Jamali had revolted against the BSP leadership, expressing dissatisfaction over the distribution of tickets. He contested the assembly election on AIMIM ticket from Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh district but lost to the SP candidate. After the assembly elections, he joined the BSP.

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had appointed Jamali as the leader of the BSP legislature party in the legislative assembly after the expulsion of party leader Lalji Verma in June 2021.

The Samajwadi Party is likely to field Dimple Yadav, wife of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. Akhilesh vacated the seat to retain the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP