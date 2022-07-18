Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Babri demolition: HC to hear appeal against acquittal of 32 accused on August 1

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed its office to convert revision petition in the case to criminal appeal
The special CBI court had acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri demolition case on September 30, 2020. (For Representation)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed its office to convert revision petition in the Babri Masjid demolition case to criminal appeal and fixed August 1 for hearing the case challenging acquittal by the special CBI court of all 32 accused in the case on September 30, 2020.

Former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, other senior BJP leaders, including Murli Manohar Joshi, the late Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, are among the 32 accused in the case.

Two people, including Ayodhya resident Akhlaq Ahmed, had filed the petition on January 8, 2021, challenging the special CBI court’s order.

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh directed its office (court registry) to convert criminal revision filed by Akhlaq Ahmed and another person to criminal appeal in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The court fixed August 1 as next date of hearing.

The Babri Masjid demolition case was lodged on December 6, 1992, with 1,026 witnesses and 49 accused. During trial of the case, 17 accused passed away.

There were two cases registered in connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple-Babri Masjid dispute. The first was a title suit, whose judgment was pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the site.

