Baby girl kidnapped from health centre in UP district found: Police

A baby girl stolen few hours after her birth from a community health centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Bara Sirohi in Kalyanpur on April 7 was found with a woman in Rajpur Kanpur Dehat on Monday.

The woman with whom the baby was found claimed that the baby was given to her by another woman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman was captured on CCTV carrying the infant and leaving the hospital.

SP Kanpur Dehat BBTGS Murthy said timely intervention by alert persons helped in finding the baby.

The woman has been identified and caught.

CO Traffic Priyanka Singh confirmed the woman seen in the CCTV footage was the same person with whom the baby was found.

Manoj Kumar, a factory worker, had reported on April 8 that his child was stolen a few hours after her birth.

According to Kumar, a woman had entered the ward and on the pretext of caressing the baby girl, she disappeared.

An alert was sounded as soon as the news of the baby girl missing came to the fore.

The woman was finally caught after prompt action by the authorities.

The woman with whom the baby was found claimed that the baby was given to her by another woman from Akbarpur.

“We are working with Kanpur police to unravel any racket that could be behind this,” Singh said.