Baby stolen: Accused faked pregnancy to husband to avoid suspicion in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:24 IST

Days after a newborn girl was stolen from the Ludhiana civil hospital, police have arrested a 32-year-old woman, who had allegedly carried out the crime, from Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal following a tip-off.

The accused has been identified as Rajvir Kaur, 32, of Jhabewal village. Her pictures were being circulated on social networking sites and she was trying to flee the city when she was arrested.

Police said that desiring a child, Rajvir had planned to steal the baby. She had even faked a pregnancy to avoid suspicion. As her husband, who is a truck driver, used to stay away from home for months on, she could easily fake the pregnancy.

However, her sister saw her pictures on social media and questioned her.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said the woman has confessed to her crime. “She told us she had got married six years ago but did not get pregnant. Following this, she hatched a conspiracy to steal the baby,” the ADCP said.

On February 10, she reached the woman and child hospital in civil hospital, where she found that Sabrawati of Dhandhari Kalan had given birth to a girl child. Rajvir Kaur requested Sabrawati’s husband Umesh Kumar to give up the newborn for adoption but he refused.

The accused had even managed to strike a friendship with Sabrawati and stayed in the ward where she was admitted. On February 11, she stole the newborn and escaped.

The baby was recovered from bushes on the roadside near Sahnewal two days later.

“After reaching home, Rajvir rang up her husband and told him that she gave birth to a girl child. Harwinder had called his sister Gurpreet Kaur and requested her to take Rajvir home and take care of them. Though Gurpreet Kaur was not in talking terms with Harwinder, she took Rajvir to her home,” said the ADCP.

“After pictures of Rajvir went viral on social media, Gurpreet started inquiring about the girl. Rajvir started quailing and escaped from the house, leaving newborn there. Scared of police action, Gurpreet took the baby to an isolated place near Sahnewal airport and asked her son to call the police control room so that the baby could be rescued,” he added.

On Wednesday, the newborn was handed over to her parents.