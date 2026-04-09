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Bahraich authorities releases zila panchayat member's properties worth 110 crore after SC relief

Bahraich authorities releases zila panchayat member's properties worth ₹110 crore after SC relief

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Bahraich , Properties worth around 110 crore belonging to Zila Panchayat member Devendra Singh alias Gabbar, attached in connection with a Gangster Act case, are being released after the Supreme Court quashed the proceedings against him, officials said

Bahraich authorities releases zila panchayat member's properties worth 110 crore after SC relief

Acting on the apex court's order passed in March, the district administration on April 7 released around a dozen properties linked to Singh.

Devendra, a resident of Mohanpur Mafi village under the Payagpur police station area, has more than 50 criminal cases registered against him, including attempt to murder, abduction and extortion. His brother, Ravindra Singh, is the village head.

In 2022, police had announced a reward of 1 lakh on Devendra and 25,000 on his associate Manish Jaiswal. Following multiple cases of fraud, encroachment and extortion, police also invoked the Gangster Act against him.

Both were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh STF in February 2022 and sent to jail. The Gangster Act was formally invoked against Devendra in July that year, after which nearly a dozen properties linked to him were attached by the then district magistrate.

City Magistrate Rajesh Prasad said the properties had been attached under orders issued in 2022. He added that on March 26, 2026, the Gangster court here directed their release in compliance with the Supreme Court's order, following which District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi issued directions on April 7 to restore possession to Singh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bahraich authorities releases zila panchayat member's properties worth 110 crore after SC relief
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bahraich authorities releases zila panchayat member's properties worth 110 crore after SC relief
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