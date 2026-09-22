Balaji trip and a deadline: Wife, paramour plot man’s murder in Lko’s Krishna Nagar murder case

A week after a 32-year-old man’s body was discovered in Krishna Nagar, police on Tuesday cracked the case.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Interestingly, a missing motorcycle was allegedly the first step in a murder plot that ended with the man being killed with a knife with police on Monday revealing how a woman allegedly tried to create trust, an alibi and an opportunity for her lover to eliminate her husband.

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Police arrested the victim’s wife, Pushpa Maurya, 30, and her relative Neeraj Maurya, 30, for the September 13 murder of Ram Babu Maurya.

Addressing mediapersons, DCP South Mohd Mushtaq said the alleged conspiracy involved making the victim’s motorcycle disappear, helping him recover it through Neeraj to gain his confidence and then using a pilgrimage trip to create an alibi for murder.

“Pushpa and Neeraj had allegedly developed a relationship, which was known to Ram Babu and had led to disputes between the couple. The alleged plot then began with Ram Babu’s motorcycle being made to disappear. Neeraj later helped in its recovery, allegedly allowing him to regain Ram Babu’s trust and resume visiting the house without raising suspicion,” said the DCP.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the next part of the plan was timed around Pushpa’s visit to Balaji. According to ADCP South Vasanath Rallapalii, she travelled from Delhi by bus to Balaji and told her husband that she was going there for darshan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the next part of the plan was timed around Pushpa’s visit to Balaji. According to ADCP South Vasanath Rallapalii, she travelled from Delhi by bus to Balaji and told her husband that she was going there for darshan. {{/usCountry}}

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“She had told Neeraj that the “work” should be completed before she returned. While Pushpa was away, Neeraj allegedly called Ram Babu to Krishnanagar on the pretext of having a party,” he added.

Police in statement said the two consumed alcohol and Neeraj subsequently attacked Ram Babu’s neck with a domestic knife, killing him. He then allegedly fled the spot and gave the victim’s brother false information, investigators said.

Ram Babu’s brother Shyam Babu Maurya lodged a complaint on September 14, following which a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against unidentified persons at Krishnanagar police station.

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Four police teams were formed to investigate the case. Investigators examined around 180-200 CCTV recordings besides using technical evidence, manual investigation and local intelligence to identify the two suspects, police said.

A knife allegedly used in the murder has been recovered. Police also said Neeraj has a previous murder case registered against him in 2018 under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC at Bidhnu/Bithoor area in Kanpur Nagar.