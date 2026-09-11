Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings delegations meet CM Yogi over manufacturing plans

Delegations from Ball Corporation and Crown Holdings, two of the world’s leading aluminium beverage can manufacturers, on Thursday met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in separate courtesy meetings as both companies advance their manufacturing plans in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath with Ball Corporation CEO Ron Lewis and board member Carey Causey. (Sourced)

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Ball Corporation CEO Ron Lewis, along with the company’s leadership team, met the chief minister. Its Indian subsidiary, Ball Beverage Packaging India Pvt Ltd, has selected land at the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC), Meerut, and proposed an investment of ₹2,913 crore to set up a large aluminium beverage can manufacturing facility.

The company has been extended incentives under the state’s FDI/FCI, Fortune Global 500 and Fortune India 500 Companies Investment Promotion Policy 2023.

Deepak Kumar, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) and CEO, UPEIDA, and Shashank Chaudhry, additional CEO, Invest UP, were also present during the meeting.

The chief minister also met representatives of Crown Holdings—Djalma Novaes, EVP and COO, and Mark Ketcheson, president, Bevcan EMEA—following the groundbreaking of the company’s first greenfield aluminium beverage can manufacturing facility at IMLC, Unnao, on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The Crown project involves an investment of ₹2,078.44 crore and is spread across nearly 40 acres at Plot No. 4 of the IMLC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Crown project involves an investment of ₹2,078.44 crore and is spread across nearly 40 acres at Plot No. 4 of the IMLC. {{/usCountry}}

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The facility will manufacture aluminium beverage cans for India’s growing beverage industry and is expected to create more than 200 direct jobs and over 1,500 indirect employment opportunities across logistics, warehousing, transportation, maintenance, supplier networks and ancillary industries.

The government said the two meetings underscored the state’s growing appeal among global manufacturers. It said investments by Ball and Crown were expected to strengthen the packaging ecosystem, expand manufacturing capacity, create jobs and deepen supply chains, supporting the state’s ambition to become a major advanced manufacturing hub and contribute to its vision of a $1 trillion economy.

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