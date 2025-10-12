Balrampur religious conversion racket: ATS tightens noose around Chhangur Baba’s aide

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is set to interrogate Mohammad Ahmad Khan, a key aide of Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged kingpin of the Balrampur religious conversion racket, over a land deal worth several crore in Maharashtra. According to the notice pasted at his residence in Utraula, Balrampur, the ATS officials have summoned Ahmad to its headquarters on October 13 (Monday) for questioning in connection with the land deal. The ATS is set to interrogate Mohammad Ahmad Khan, a key aide of Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba (above). (File)

A senior ATS official confirmed that Khan has been summoned for interrogation by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank investigation officer, Sanjay Kumar Singh. He said Khan had been warned that strict legal action would be taken against him if he failed to turn up for questioning and cooperate in further investigation. The official said the questioning would revolve around a land deal worth ₹16 crore in Maharashtra, where Ahmad allegedly transferred lakhs of rupees to his accounts from those of the main accused -- Chhangur Baba and Naveen Rohra.

The ATS had earlier tightened the noose around Chhangur Baba and Rohra, who are currently lodged in the district jail on charges of large-scale illegal conversions.

According to the senior official, ATS investigation revealed that Rohra’s account was used to transfer lakhs of rupees to that of Ahmad.

“The agency is now probing whether Ahmad returned the amount as per the agreement or used it for illegal activities, including conversion. Ahmad has been charged under various sections of the IPC and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021,” he said.

The ATS had earlier conducted raids at various locations in Lucknow and Balrampur in connection with the case. Ahmad’s anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the court, and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, the official said. The ATS is likely to take strict action against Ahmad if he fails to cooperate during the interrogation.

Khan, a close aide of Chhangur Baba, is said to be the key person behind the entire financial network. He is believed to have amassed wealth to the tune of over ₹100 crore and has properties in Pune, Maharashtra. Ahmad’s role is also being investigated for his alleged involvement in land-grabbing and money-laundering activities, officials said.