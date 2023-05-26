BHU forms task force for IPR and tech transfer

VARANASI The Banaras Hindu University’s Intellectual Property Rights & Technology Transfer Cell will work to attract suitable industry partners and facilitate academia-industry interaction to take the benefits of innovation and research to the society. Vice-chancellor Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain has constituted a task force for the Intellectual Property Rights & Technology Transfer Cell. The main objective of the cell is to protect the Intellectual Property Rights of innovations and transfer the novel technologies/products to industry partners for societal benefits. The cell will be a single-window system that will manage protection of the innovations and transfer the commercially viable technologies/products to suitable industry partners.

BHU vice-chancellor Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain has constituted a task force for the Intellectual Property Rights & Technology Transfer Cell. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cell will work for promoting innovations, entrepreneurship and start-ups by helping to create a favourable ecosystem. It will also support ongoing research programmes which have the potential for innovations. It will be conducting workshops and training programmes to bring awareness and train innovators for protecting their work. The cell has been mandated with safeguarding the interests of inventors, supporting innovators in disclosing the inventions and filing patents and providing legal support to the inventions/innovators as and when required. It will also work for protecting the rights of both industry and academia through mutually agreed agreements. The cell will also frame and review modalities of technology transfer and licensing to industry partners from time to time.

Prof. Birinchi Kumar Sarma, department of mycology and plant pathology, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, has been named the chairman of the task force. Prof. Geeta Rai, department of molecular and human genetics, Institute of Science, and Dr. Rajnish Kumar Singh, faculty of law, have been named members. A nominee of the director / dean of concerned institute/ faculty will be the special invitee while Dr. Venugopal, deputy registrar, sponsored research & industrial consultancy cell, has been named the secretary of the newly constituted task force.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON