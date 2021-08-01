Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bank officer’s wife involved in embezzlement of 9.46 cr arrested in Prayagraj
lucknow news

Bank officer’s wife involved in embezzlement of 9.46 cr arrested in Prayagraj

Mansi Pandey’s husband Anshuman Dubey, a service delivery officer (SDO) with Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Civil Lines branch was arrested for conniving with at least 11 other individuals including the branch manager for siphoning off ₹9.46 crore
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Mansi Pandey was evading arrest since July last year when her husband was arrested for defrauding Kotak Mahindra Bank. (Representative Photo)

Wife of a Kotak Mahindra Bank officer who was jailed last year in 9.46 crores embezzlement case was arrested from Civil Lines in Prayagraj on Friday for allegedly conniving with her husband in misappropriation of embezzled funds among other charges.

Mansi Pandey was evading arrest since July last year when her husband Anshuman Dubey was arrested for siphoning off funds from Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Civil Lines branch in the city, police said.

During questioning after her arrest in the past two days, she has confessed to have known her husband’s complicity in the embezzlement and having wilfully spent the illegal proceeds for buying a residential property and jewellery, a police officer said on condition of anonymity. Some other information provided by her is now being probed, he added.

Mansi’s husband Anshuman Dubey, a service delivery officer (SDO) with Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Civil Lines branch was arrested for conniving with at least 11 other individuals including the branch manager for siphoning off 9.46 crore within a year and a half before a police complaint was lodged against him on April 5, 2020, station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

The complaint alleged that Dubey had swept away bank’s funds he was responsible for depositing at Bank of Baroda’s Khuldabad branch in Prayagraj since Kotak Mahindra didn’t have a currency chest in the city. During investigation, it also emerged that Dubey used to lend money at high interest rates.

Singh added that police investigations revealed involvement of around a dozen people in the embezzlement, following which, Anshuman Dubey, his landlord Kamalraj Sachdeva, former bank manager Matambar Pandey, Pinku Tiwari, Praveen Kumar Dubey and Ajay Sharma were arrested on July 3, 2020.

The police also managed to recover 1.02 crore in cash, jewellery worth 70 lakh and luxury vehicles worth 25 lakh from the accused. However, Anshuman’s wife Mansi Pandey could not be arrested then, the SHO said.

After her arrest a year later, police have found that Mansi’s bank accounts in Punjab National Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra received huge deposits during the period of embezzlement, which were withdrawn later. She has been sent to jail and further probe is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP