Misbehaviour with Bar member: Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh suspends licence of lawyer

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has suspended the licence of advocate Brijesh Kumar Yadav on charges of misbehaving and using vulgar language over a phone call with a member of the council, Akhilesh Kumar Awasthi, and circulating the audio clip on social media.

After the suspension, Yadav will not be able to practise law in any court across the country.

Now, the disciplinary committee of the Bar Council will further probe the issue. A two-member committee of the Bar Council comprising Balwant Singh and Anurag Pandey will look into the matter.

In a virtual meeting organised by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on May 21, it was unanimously decided to suspend Yadav’s licence.

Yadav is a former general secretary of the Central Bar Association of the district court, Lucknow.

According to the letter issued by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav insulted council member Akhilesh Kumar Awasthi over the phone, recorded the call and deliberately circulated the audio clip on social media.

According to the Bar Council, around two months ago, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had appointed Awasthi to conduct the election of the Central Bar Association of the district court, Lucknow.

For the past two years, its election has not been conducted.

Awasthi is a member of the Elders’ committee of the district court constituted to conduct elections of the Central Bar Association.

It is over this issue that Yadav misbehaved with Awasthi.