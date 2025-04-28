Barring one, all Pak citizens repatriated from UP: Govt

LUCKNOW All Pakistani nationals, barring one, have been deported from Uttar Pradesh as per the central government’s order in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. This Pakistani national, on medical visa, is under constant surveillance by the police and intelligence agencies, the state government reiterated on Monday. Some Pakistani nationals left voluntarily, while others were deported as the deadline for exiting India for those holding SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) visas was April 26. (Sourced)

UP has become the first state in the country to achieve almost 100% repatriation of Pakistani nationals, according to a statement. But no figures were shared by officials on the number of Pakistani nationals who were in UP on different visas and how many had actually been sent back.

Some Pakistani citizens left voluntarily, while others were deported as the deadline for exiting India for those holding SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) visas was April 26. “The April 29 deadline is for those carrying medical visas,” said UP Police and home department officials.

After the Pahalgam attack, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had convened a high-level meeting with home department officials and issued strict instructions to send back Pakistani citizens from UP. He asked police teams to escort them to the border to ensure their safe return to Pakistan, the statement said.

All 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh were placed on high alert and swift action was taken. DGP Prashant Kumar confirmed that UP emerged as the first state in India to execute such swift and comprehensive action against Pakistan nationals, ensuring their return with full verification at the border.

Notably, the 12 categories under which Pakistani nationals were asked to leave India included visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim and group pilgrim. But those having long-term or official visas are under close observation by local law enforcement agencies.

A home department official said a specific guideline has been sought from union government authorities about Pakistan nationals having long-term visas as mostly women are in this category. “Around 18 Pakistan nationals are still there in Bulandshahr on long-term visas,” confirmed Bulandshahr police officials. Similarly, five Pakistanis, including two Hindu siblings, are staying in Gorakhpur on long-term visas, said Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover.

Officials said the process will be initiated as per the guideline as some of the women from Pakistan have got married in India and given birth to children. In such cases, proper guidelines are required regarding their deportation, the officials said.

Some of the UP districts where Pakistan nationals visited include Bareilly, Rampur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Moradabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi, stated officials. The state machinery documented these individuals amid deportation order from the central government.