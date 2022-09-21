BBAU girls hostel inmates demand relaxation in hostel timings, improvement in food quality

The girls hostel inmates of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University locked the administrative building and staged demonstration on Tuesday demanding relaxation in hostel timings and upgrading mess facilities, here on Tuesday. They also raised issue of poor facilities in women’s hostel. The students called off their stir in the evening after university administration assured them to look into their demands.

The demonstration was staged under the banner of NSUI.

While staging a sit-in in front of the Ambedkar Bhawan, the girls demanded the university to allow the gates of girls hostel to remain open till 10pm. At present it gets closed at 8pm. The girl students said since the library functions for 24 hours, it was important that university should relax the timings of the hostel so that they may study in the library till at least 10pm.

The students also raised the issue of rude behaviour of their matron. They also demanded the university to introduce coupon system in mess and improve the food quality.

Presently students are required to pay ₹85 for entire day’s meal. Just like boys hostel, girls want coupon system to be introduced wherein they could pay for meal as and when they need to.

According to students, they first tried to contact DSW Prof BS Bhadauria and submit their complaint. However, when the DSW did not come to meet the students even after waiting for a long time, they sat on a dharna. To draw the attention of the university authorities, the students locked the administrative building.

They also demanded for the availability of a doctor at night.

University spokesperson Rachna Gangwar said that university would look into their demands and decision would be taken according to the university rules and regulations.