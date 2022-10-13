Be sensitive to parents, society: Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel at SGPGIMS convocation

Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday exhorted postgraduate medical students to be sensitive towards their parents and the society.

She was addressing the 27th convocation ceremony of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here.

“Parents work harder than you to make you reach this point. Even if they didn’t have the money, they must have worked hard to make you a doctor. It is possible that your mother had washed utensils at home to save money for you,” Anandiben Patel said.

“My advice is that you do not leave your parents alone during their last moments. The woman of the house keeps hiding her pain to save money for kids. Now it’s your duty to identify their pain and take her to hospital for treatment,” Anandiben Patel added.

The governor awarded degrees to 212 SGPGIMS students on the occasion.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the medical education portfolio, said the goal of high-quality paramedical education would be fulfilled through Mission Niramaya. He asked the new graduates to work hard and serve humanity.

The goal of health for all can be achieved by using Ayush, which would make treatment of stroke, heart disease, cancer and other ailments possible, said professor SP Thyagarajan, chancellor of the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education for Women (Deemed University), at the convocation. Ayush refers to ayurveda, unani, siddha and homoeopathy systems of alternative medicine.

There is a need to focus on developing low-cost medical technology for the treatment of diseases, apart from allopathic medicines, said Thyagarajan.

“The reason for these diseases is imbalance in diet and not being physically active. To prevent these diseases, along with being aware of yourself, there is a need to consume sugar, salt and fat in a balanced way,” he said.

Professor RK Dhiman, director, SGPGI, presented the annual report of the institute.

Dean Professor SP Ambesh proposed the vote of thanks.