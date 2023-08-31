Before Mahakumbh-2025, third STP to come up at Naini at a cost of 60 cr

PRAYAGRAJ: A new sewage treatment plant will soon be built in Naini. Approval has been given by the Namami Gange Misson to construct a plant of 5 crore liters (50 million liters daily) capacity inside the existing old STP premises, according to officials.

The plant's operations would focus solely on treating wastewater from the city.

This would be the third plant to be built in Naini before the Mahakumbh-2025, they added.

The wastewater of the city would also be treated in this new plant that would cost ₹60 crore, they explained.

The city’s first plant of 8 crore litr capacity was built in Naini itself. Last year, an STP of 4.20 crore litre capacity was also started here.

Project manager of Jal Nigam, Prayagraj, Surendra Singh Parmar said that the construction of the third plant would cost around ₹60 crore.

The plant’s operations would focus solely on treating wastewater from the city. A formal proposal for the STP was submitted and following the approval from Namami Gange, a detailed project report (DPR) would now be prepared for it, he added.

As per the officials, around 407 million litre per day (MLD) sewage is generated in Prayagraj city daily. To treat this sewage, the government has already set up nine sewage treatment plants in the city with a total capacity of 340 MLD.

Simultaneously, a novel initiative is also taking shape, aimed at utilising treated water from the sewage treatment plants for cleaning works at railway stations. Plans are afoot to employ treated water for washing purposes at the Prayagraj Junction and Subedarganj railway stations.

Arrangements are being made to transport treated water from the Rajapur and Numayadahi sewage treatment plants to railway stations. This innovative endeavour has been endorsed by the National Mission for Clean Ganga. Jal Nigam is presently in the process of devising a DPR outlining the water transportation route. An engineer associated with Jal Nigam shared that a daily supply of 20 lakh liere would be sent from two sewage treatment plants to these railway stations.

