...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Before rains come, silt already choking Lucknow’s thoroughfares

The civic body launched the annual desilting exercise to prevent monsoon waterlogging, but weak coordination between cleaning and disposal teams has stalled progress. In Vibhuti Khand, silt accumulated along the main road for six days reduced a two-lane stretch to single-lane passage, triggering congestion during peak hours.

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) pre-monsoon drain cleaning drive has created new hazards, with extracted silt piling up on roads for over a week, narrowing traffic lanes, strangling businesses, on Lucknow’s main thoroughfares.

Garbage on the road front Kisan Bazar in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The civic body launched the annual desilting exercise to prevent monsoon waterlogging, but weak coordination between cleaning and disposal teams has stalled progress. In Vibhuti Khand, silt accumulated along the main road for six days reduced a two-lane stretch to single-lane passage, triggering congestion during peak hours.

A ground visit by HT on Saturday revealed unattended drains across areas. In Aashiyana, the cleaning drive has not commenced. In Vibhuti Khand, a drain opposite the customs office remains uncleared. Near Kisan Bazaar, heaps of desilted sludge obstruct movement on roadsides, affecting nearby businesses.

“The silt has been lying here for nearly a week. It emits a foul smell and creates inconvenience for commuters and shopkeepers,” said Sunny Srivastava, a local trader.

 
traffic congestion
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Before rains come, silt already choking Lucknow’s thoroughfares
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Before rains come, silt already choking Lucknow’s thoroughfares
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.