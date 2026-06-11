Between Jan 1 and June 8, 1 minor girl went missing in Lucknow every 17 hours: Data

LUCKNOW Even as Lucknow Police frequently highlights its technological capabilities, intensive patrolling and women-safety initiatives, official data has revealed a disturbing reality: a minor girl went missing in the state capital roughly every 17 hours during the first six months of 2026. While police have rescued 227 of the girls, 34 minors remain untraced months after their disappearance, leaving dozens of families in a state of uncertainty. (Pic for reprresentation)

Between January 1 and June 8, a total of 261 minor girls were reported abducted, kidnapped, enticed away or missing across the Lucknow Police Commissionerate. The figures translate to nearly 1.4 girls going missing every day, exposing the continuing vulnerability of children despite repeated claims of enhanced surveillance and preventive policing.

While police have rescued 227 of the girls, 34 minors remain untraced months after their disappearance, leaving dozens of families in a state of uncertainty and raising questions about the effectiveness of efforts to prevent such cases and track down missing children.

“Multiple teams have been constituted to track the missing girls. A proper SOP is being followed and soon the 34 missing girls will be found. We are following the directives given by the high court,” deputy commissioner of police (East) Deeksha Sharma told HT.

Lucknow Police data shows that the East Zone has emerged as the biggest area of concern, accounting for 10 of the 34 pending cases. The South Zone has seven missing girls yet to be traced, while six cases each are pending in the West and North Zones. The Central Zone accounts for the remaining five untraced minors.

Child rights advocates point out that recovery statistics, though important, do not tell the entire story. The fact that 261 minor girls disappeared within just six months in a city under extensive CCTV surveillance and regular police monitoring points to deeper systemic issues that require attention.

The numbers become more stark when broken down further. On an average, more than 43 minor girls went missing every month, nearly 10 every week, and one every 17 hours during the first half of the year.

The data is likely to intensify scrutiny of the police commissionerate’s women and child safety mechanisms, particularly in areas that have repeatedly witnessed missing-child cases. Experts say that while many missing children are eventually recovered, delays in tracing them can expose them to risks including trafficking, exploitation, forced labour and abuse.

Families of missing children often face prolonged periods of uncertainty, running from one police station to another while awaiting updates. In several cases, investigations stretch across district and state boundaries, making recovery efforts more complex.

Police officials maintain that all missing-child complaints are treated on priority and that special teams use technical surveillance, mobile tracking, CCTV footage, social media monitoring and inter-state coordination to trace minors. However, the persistence of 34 unresolved cases suggests that significant gaps remain.

The figures also raise broader questions about whether preventive policing measures are keeping pace with the city’s rapid expansion, increasing population and growing online threats targeting children and teenagers.