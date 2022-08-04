Beware of fake calls asking you to pay power bills, says UPPCL

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued an alert for its consumers against fake calls/messages that motivate them to pay electricity bills through payment links sent via SMS and whatsapp. The corporation urged consumers to report such calls on toll-free number 1912, stated a press release by UPPCL.

Consumers are advised to pay their bills on the counters of UPPCL, E-Suvidha Kendra, CSC Centre, SHG or Vidyut Sakhi. If anyone wants to pay the bill online, it should be done on the official website of UPPCL only.

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam warned that calls from 9919700251, 9450366033 and 9412870456 could be fraudulent. The fraudsters ask consumers to contact the number 8895535785 and thereafter download an app. If this is done, the fraudsters get access to the consumers’ mobile phone and then they withdraw money from their account. The UPPCL press release stated that none of its officers or employees were authorized to send the payment link through SMS or whatsapp.