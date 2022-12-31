Bharat Jodo Yatra:Rahul to make night halt in Baghpat , Shamli

MEERUT Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make a night halt in Mavikala village in Baghpat district and at Ellam in Shamli during his three-day Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Yatra will enter the state on January 3 from Loni area of Ghaziabad where Rahul Gandhi will address a public gathering after completion of the Yatra of the day.

Party’s state chief Brijlal Khabri discussed preparations with party leaders and workers at party office in Meerut on Friday.

The party’s district president Avneesh Kajla claimed that over 5,000 people would participate in the Yatra from Meerut. He said that invitation had been sent to farmers’ organisations, teachers, NGOs, non-BJP parties and others and claimed overwhelming response from people.

Addressing partymen, Khabri also appealed to them to reach out to people to apprise them why the Yatra was important for the country and the people. He said the BJP talked about a country without the Congress but “ A country without Congress means a country without democracy and Constitution”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khabri said that it was a Yatra to unite the country against hatred and raise voice against increasing inflation, communalism and unemployment.

He further said that doctors, artists, youths, traders, gurus of different religions, sportspersons and people from different sections of the society were participating in the Yatra.

The in charge of Meerut and Congress state secretary Naseem Khan also briefed the gathering about preparations for the Yatra. UP Congress Scheduled Caste Cell state president Alok Pasi and state vice president Tanuraj Punia also accompanied state president Khabri during his meeting.

Congress leaders Kamesh Ratan, Dr Yusuf Qureshi, Krishan Kumar Kishni, Aditya Sharma, Harikishan Verma and other leaders attended the meeting.