Amid iftar row, BHU clarifies, 'Tradition 2 decades old. V-C didn't organise'

Day after Banaras Hindu University (BHU) witnessed protests over iftar party organised at the campus, the university has issued a statement regarding the entire controversy.Chander Shekher Gwari, the assistant information and public relations officer of the university, took to Twitter alleging misinformation on the entire issue.“There shouldn't be any confusion or misinformation about 2 things: 1. #Iftar wasn't organized by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain. Students & teachers invited him & he attended as head of #BHU fraternity. 2. Tradition of organizing iftar in BHU dates back to over 2 decades,” the officer said.Controversy erupted after image of vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain attending an iftar went viral. A group of students burnt the V-C's effigy outside his residence, accusing him of engaging in appeasement politics.

"I have been here at this university for the last five years. No such party was held earlier. The VC held a press conference to announce this and said that the university is holding an iftar party for the last many years whereas this is the first time any such event was held here. We strongly condemn this decision," a student had said.

The chief proctor of BHU had said that iftar parties were organised in different hostels and students from all communities participated. “No official celebrations are done... This is not the first time any college official has joined the Iftar party. The Prime Minister and chief minister have also joined the gathering before,” Kapri had told ANI.

Kapri said the members of the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha, whose name was written under the slogans, have been identified by the university administration and action will be taken against them.

Refuting the allegation, the student body said in a statement, “The BCM has nothing to do with these slogans. BCM has asked the university administration to investigate the matter and take strict action against those involved in it.”

