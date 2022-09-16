BHU students submit memorandum after namaz row

VARANASI Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Thursday submitted a memorandum in the chief proctor’s office, seeking a ban on namaz at public places on the university premises. They also demanded that the university put up notices to make people aware that offering namaz at public places in the university is not allowed.

The move came after a photo of a youth offering namaz at the Sir Sundarlal Hospital, Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU went viral.

The students, who handed over the memorandum, claimed that the photo was clicked by them on September 8, after they spotted a youth offering namaz on the first floor of the hospital.

“We went to the lab on the first floor of the hospital to collect a report of a junior who is unwell. Outside the lab, we saw a youth who was offering namaz. We approached the control room, and asked the guard to warn the person not to repeat it as offering namaz or puja at public places is not allowed in UP,” said Patanjali Pandey, a research scholar, Centre for Studies of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, BHU.

Pandey said it’s a serious issue following which they decided to approach the chief proctor.

“We approached the chief proctor but he was not present there, so we submitted the memorandum in his office on Thursday,” Pandey said.

Rajesh Singh, public relations officer, BHU, said: “I am not aware about the incident. Also, the images and videos of a youth offering namaz possibly on the BHU’s campus that went viral needs to be verified before reaching to any conclusion.”