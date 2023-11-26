Bid to rape colleague in U.P.’s Basti: 3 relatives of absconding nayab tehsildar sent to jail

Basti district police sent three relatives of an absconding nayab tehsildar, who is under suspension after being accused of molestation and attempted rape and killing of a fellow female revenue officer, on Sunday. The police arrested the sister, brother-in-law and father-in-law of Ghanshyam Shukla and sent them to jail for giving shelter to the accused at their residence for a week, said ASP, Basti, Dependra Nath Chaudhary.

(For Representation)

The victim, a nayab tehsildar herself, brought the case to light on November 17 at Basti Kotwali, accusing Ghanshyam Shukla of misbehaviour, attempted molestation, and issuing threats to her life.

Following it, the police registered an FIR against Shukla under section 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (for assault or criminal force), 504 (intentional insult), 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) against Ghanshyam Shukla on that day itself.

The ACJM court in Basti issued a non-bailable warrant against him on November 21. Later, Basti DM Andra Vamsi had constituted a three- member probe committee and the probe report was sent to the government.

Meanwhile, the accused challenged the FIR registered against him in the Allahabad high court on November 24. The next date of hearing on his application is November 30. As per the ASP Basti, police have conducted raids at 50 places and are searching the absconding accused.

The ASP, Basti, said police have constituted six teams to trace and arrest the accused who is still at large. District authorities are yet to file a chargesheet against the accused as per the directive of the principal secretary (revenue) who asked Basti district magistrate Andra Vamsi on November 22 to submit the chargesheet within three days.

The principal secretary, revenue, has attached the accused with the office of the divisional commissioner Kanpur. The principal secretary, revenue, has asked the divisional commissioner, Lucknow, for further probe into the case.

