Bihar: Campaigning for Kurhani by-election ends, polls tomorrow

The campaigning for the Kurhani assembly constituency in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur ended on Saturday with the ruling grand alliance backed Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates having high stakes in the poll.

The bypolls are scheduled for December 5.

The Kurhani bypoll has been necessitated following the disqualification of former MLA Anil Kumar Sahni post-conviction in a fraud case.

After the JD(U) snapped ties with BJP in August this year to form the ‘mahagathbandhan government’ with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties, both parties are pitted in a direct contest for the first time.

A total of 13 candidates are in the fray which has become a four-round fight between the ruling magathbandhan candidate Manoj Kushwaha, BJP’s Kedar Prasad Gupta, Neelabh Kumar from Vikassheel Insaan Party’s (VIP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Mohammed Ghulam Murtaza.

The Kurhani seat has a sizeable number of Kushwaha, Vaishya, Sahani (section of extremely backward classes), upper caste Bhumihars and Muslim voters.

The base votes of the RJD in the constituency which mainly comprises Yadavs, weaker sections and muslims, will be a test for the grand alliance and its candidate Kushwaha.

“Kushahwa and Yadavs have a history of voting independently depending on the candidate,” said Ajay Kumar, a local resident of the constituency.

While Kushwaha, a three-time MLA from the seat, is banking on the grand alliance’s base votes, the BJP candidate is eying the upper caste votes, economically backward class (EBCs) along with Vaishya votes. VIP’s candidate Neelabh, hailing from the Bhumihar caste, is keen on making a dent in upper caste votes and EBCs while AIMIM’s Murtuza is eyeing the Muslim votes.

Locals feel the AIMIM and VIP could play spoilsport as they have the potential of cutting into the Muslim votes and other castes.

Ahead of the high-stakes bypoll, top BJP and RJD, JD(U) leaders as well as those from VIP have been campaigning intensively. While chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi campaigned together on Friday for Kushwaha, the BJP on Saturday mobilised its top leaders, including BJP MP and cine star Ravi Kishan.

“The poll outcome would be decisive as a win for the JD(U) would give the ruling party and CM Nitish Kumar a reason to vindicate his decision of going with the RJD. A loss could be an embarrassment as it would only embolden the BJP,” said a senior grand alliance leader.