Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP always engrossed in festival-like celebrations, even during calamity, says Akhilesh
lucknow news

BJP always engrossed in festival-like celebrations, even during calamity, says Akhilesh

People are suffering from inflation and corruption. The BJP will not mind celebrating these too...but this time people will celebrate in 2022 by bidding farewell to the BJP in UP, says SP chief
The former UP chief minister said the Kushinagar international airport was his government’s plan, “but the BJP itself has started celebrating it by taking credit for it.” (PTI Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The BJP was always engrossed in “festival-like celebrations”, even during a calamity like the coronavirus pandemic that claimed several lives, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday, as events were organised to mark 100 crore Covid vaccine doses in the country.

“The public is suffering from inflation, corruption. The BJP will not mind celebrating these too...but this time people will celebrate in 2022 by bidding farewell to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh,” said Akhilesh in a statement issued by the party.

He also said the BJP only knows politics of lies and deceit, and alleged that it had done nothing for the people, who were facing problems due to inflation and corruption.

“The BJP is a strange party. Whatever may be the calamity and even in deaths, the BJP is always engrossed in festival-like celebrations. It’s a habit that even in a calamity, it finds the opportunity for celebrations,” Yadav said in a statement issued here.

“The BJP celebrated record vaccinations. When people were dying due to the coronavirus, the BJP was celebrating with beating of ‘thalis’ (plates),” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The former UP chief minister said the Kushinagar international airport was his government’s plan, “but the BJP itself has started celebrating it by taking credit for it.”

Similarly, the Purvanchal Expressway was given by the Samajwadi Party government to the state, but the BJP has no problem in “celebrating” this too, he added.

“The truth is that the BJP only knows the politics of lies and deceit. In its entire tenure in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre, it has not done anything in public interest,” alleged Akhilesh.

“This time, people will celebrate in 2022 by bidding farewell to the BJP in UP. The Samajwadi Party will the form the government in UP,” he said.

