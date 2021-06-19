Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP appoints former IAS officer AK Sharma as vice president of Uttar Pradesh unit
lucknow news

BJP appoints former IAS officer AK Sharma as vice president of Uttar Pradesh unit

Arvind Kumar Sharma joined the BJP in January, just days after taking voluntary retirement from service.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma joining the BJP at party office in Lucknow on January 14.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Arvind Kumar Sharma, who joined the party in January, as a vice president of its Uttar Pradesh unit, just months before the state is likely to go to polls in early 2022.

Also Read: Ex-IAS officer, close aide of PM Modi named BJP candidate for crucial UP polls

The appointment of Sharma, a former Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, as the vice president of the UP BJP comes in the backdrop of recent rumours he could be inducted as a minister in the state government in the event of a cabinet reshuffle ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi, triggering rumours that a cabinet reshuffle was on the cards.

Also Read: As Modi and Yogi meet, the story behind BJP’s UP saga

The Adityanath government’s handling of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 is likely to be a major factor in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Earlier this month, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh visited state capital Lucknow to take feedback on the government's handling of the pandemic.

Also Read: Ruling party, govt start showcasing unity ahead of UP polls

Sharma, who is considered as a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was inducted in the BJP just days after he took voluntary retirement from service. He was fielded as a candidate for the legislative council polls, in which he was victorious, thus becoming a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ak sharma bjp uttar pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP