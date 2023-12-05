BJP brand ambassadors to take ‘Viksit Bharat’ story to masses in U.P.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to create 2 lakh brand ambassadors who would propagate the ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ story among the masses and talk about the “Modi ki guarantee (Modi’s guarantee)” for the masses, a move that is largely aimed at creating a huge ground level force to publicise how the country has prospered in the last nine years of BJP rule.

The motorised chariot or video van that would travel through Uttar Pradesh. (Sourced)

The initiative is timed to coincide with the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a nationwide outreach initiative aimed at empowering people by informing them of various central government initiatives and various programmes aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s vision and his “guarantee” of safeguarding the interests of “women, youth, farmers and poor”.

Over 500 raths or ‘motorised chariots’ have been readied for the innovative blitzkrieg that is timed to unveil before the masses a vision of developed India and how over the last nine years, the country has taken ‘giant strides’ towards achieving the goal.

Success of welfare initiatives and beneficiary outreach in several Hindi heartland states where BJP scored an emphatic win has now spurred the party to focus on beneficiary connect and enrol those still unable to get benefits of various schemes.

“U.P. already is number one in implementation of various pro-poor and development schemes and the success of schemes like ‘Ladli Behna’ in Madhya Pradesh means that the focus on welfare schemes for the poor would continue,” a senior UP minister said.

The motorised chariots or video vans that would travel through more than 57,000-gram panchayats and cover more than 762 civic bodies of the state would also publicise various pro-poor schemes of the double engine BJP governments and encourage people to be part of them, party functionaries said.

The BJP has set up a 15-member team to connect the masses with the innovative initiatives. It has been decided that senior party leaders, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, would all be part of the initiative.

“All ministers and senior functionaries would lead the yatra at various places,” a senior BJP functionary confirmed. This functionary said from Thursday, the ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassador’ module would be launched on the NaMo App and the party cadres would be trained on how to connect the masses with the innovative publicity module.

“The idea is to associate more and more people in each village with the government’s welfare schemes and to prepare a list of those yet not covered so that effective steps can be taken to associate them,” a party functionary said while admitting that the focus is now on various welfare schemes and ensuring the common man’s association.

UP BJP general secretary Subhash Yaduvansh said state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary would lead one of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ yatras in Gautam Buddh Nagar while deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya would lead a similar yatra in Bulandshahr. The other deputy CM Brajesh Pathak would lead one in Lucknow.

Bhupendra Chaudhary and party’s general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh along with national convener of Modi App Kuldip Singh Chahal interacted virtually with regional chiefs, in-charges, district chiefs and in-charges, lawmakers, zila panchayat chiefs on Tuesday and urged them to get more and more people to associate with the NaMo initiative.

“The Viksit Bharat Ambassador is an attempt to associate more and more people with the country’s growth story,” the UP BJP chief said. UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh said each cadre at the booth level would download ‘Namo App’ and then would add more people with the ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassador’ module. BJP leaders said all party leaders and cadres would jointly participate in the novel campaign to create above 2 lakh brand ambassadors of ‘Viksit Bharat.’

The seriousness with which the BJP was taking the initiative was apparent with the presence of Union ministers like Mahendra Nath Pandey, General (retd) VK Singh, Kaushal Kishore, Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, Bhanu Pratap Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary and UP ministers like Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Baby Rani Maurya, Jaivir Singh, Dharampal Singh, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada and Rakesh Sachan.