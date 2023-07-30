U.P. BJP chief seeks SP leader’s apology for remarks on Hindu temples

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bhupendra Chaudhary has hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya for his remarks on prominent Hindu temples and demanded that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should clear his stand on the issue. Chaudhary has also sought Maurya’s apology for the remarks he made about the Badrinath shrine.

“Repeatedly insulting Sanatan Dharma has now become a habit with the Samajwadi Party and its leaders. Only recently, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya made objectionable remarks about main centres of Hindu faith, including Baba Kedarnath, Baba Badrinath and Shri Jagannathpuri ji. The remarks are not just objectionable but they also depict a warped mindset driven by narrow politics,” the BJP chief tweeted.

“The SP leader’s remarks have hurt crores of Hindus and intended to create mischief. Maurya ji must tender an apology while the SP chief too must clear his stand on the subject. Is the SP in agreement with Maurya’s remarks?” UP BJP chief asked.

In February, Maurya had courted controversy by flagging some verses in the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas as anti-backward, anti-women. Despite a political uproar, Maurya had refused to retract his statement stating that he had only singled out certain verses.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had sought clarification on Maurya’s remarks from chief minister Yogi Adityanath who had later hit out at the opposition leaders for their wrong interpretation.