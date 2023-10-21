BJP farmers’ wing to popularise double engine govt’s policies in rural U.P.

With a view to keeping farmers in good humour in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its farmers’ wing to connect with the community. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats—maximum in the country—in Uttar Pradesh. U.P. BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh (centre) with state farmers’ wing in-charge Sanjay Rai (left) and state farmers’ wing chief Kameshwar Singh (right) at a party meet in Lucknow on October 21. (Sourced)

State BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh on Saturday addressed a meeting of farmers’ wing and asked them to spread party’s policies among various rural farmer committees.

“We must target reaching out to at 5 lakh plus cadres of at least 50,000 rural committees and to popularise double engine (Centre and in U.P.) government’s pro-farmer, pro-poor policies among them,” Singh said addressing farmer wing functionaries, party’s regional chiefs and others.

He also said the Election Commission would publish the draft of the voter list on October 27 and the cadres would then be required to join the voter list verification campaign.

“After hearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on October 29, all party functionaries, cadres, MPs and MLAs would do door-to-door contact for voter list verification. Our goal is to ensure that each eligible voter is listed. From October 30 to November 5 and from November 25 to December 3 special contact campaign would be carried out to ensure that all new voters are listed in the voters list,” he said.

Sanjay Rai, the U.P. BJP general secretary and in-charge of the state farmers’ wing, said the party and its cadres, including farmers’ wing, were united in their resolve of ensuring a BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi again at the Centre in 2024.

BJP farmers’ wing chief Kameshwar Singh said ‘double engine’ BJP government had taken numerous steps for farmers’ welfare and those were being popularised so that more farmers could benefit. He said for verification of rural panchayat samitis, voter awareness mega campaign among other things and various meetings had been scheduled in November.

