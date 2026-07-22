BJP focuses on booth strength ahead of 2027 polls

: Stepping up its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise booth presidents’ conferences across all 403 assembly constituencies in the state on Wednesday to strengthen its grassroots organisational network. According to the BJP, the conferences are aimed at further strengthening booth-level organisation, reviewing the party’s future strategy, expanding public outreach and preparing workers for the upcoming elections. (For representation only)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh BJP president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh will address party workers at different venues across Assembly segments.

State ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, regional office-bearers and other senior leaders have also been assigned to participate in the conferences across the state.

According to the BJP, the conferences are aimed at further strengthening booth-level organisation, reviewing the party’s future strategy, expanding public outreach and preparing workers for the upcoming elections.

The programmes will be organised around the party’s slogan of “Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta” and “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot”, with an emphasis on making every booth organisationally strong and ensuring the effective implementation of the party’s booth victory campaign.

Yogi Adityanath will address the conference in the Gorakhpur Sadar Assembly constituency, while Pankaj Chaudhary will participate in Laharpur in Sitapur district. Keshav Prasad Maurya will address workers in Bareilly City, Brajesh Pathak in Jalalabad of Shahjahanpur district, and Dharampal Singh will interact with booth presidents in Varanasi South and Varanasi Cantonment assembly segments.

Several senior BJP leaders and ministers, including former state BJP president Ramapati Ram Tripathi, jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, urban development minister AK Sharma, panchayati raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar along with other ministers, state office-bearers and regional leaders — have been deputed to address similar conferences in assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh.

“The exercise is intended to energise booth-level workers and reinforce its organisational structure ahead of the next Assembly polls, a party spokesman said.